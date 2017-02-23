Serviceman dies in Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On February 23 contract serviceman Gor Khoudinyan (born in 1991) was fatally wounded at around 00:45 Artsakh Time under yet unclear circumstances at one of military units in the Northern direction of NKR Defense Army.
An investigation is carried out to find out the details, Artsakh Defense Army reports.
