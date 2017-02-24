578 views

The ceasefire is violated for 75 times


Photo: PAN Photo


Yerevan/Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of February 23 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for more than 75 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

About 830 shots from mortars, grenade launchers and fire weapons of different caliber were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces applied 60 and 82 mm mortar launchers (4 shells) and RPG-7 grenade launcher (2 shells) in the Eastern direction of Line of Contact.

Comments

