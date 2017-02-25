2082 views

Armenian MoD presents video of Azerbaijani night attack



Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Ministry of Defense posted the video, proving that Azerbaijan was the initiator of the attack last night


According to Armenian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the first circle available in the video identifies release of ZRP-2 demining system.

The second shot shows the dust from the release, as well the response from the Armenian side.

Third shot shows the escape of the Azerbaijani units under the fire of the Armenian side. The clips reflect the actions in the direction of Akna (Aghdam).

The bodies of Azerbaijani servicemen left in the direction of Martuni are noticeable in the end of the video.

According to Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the situation is calm on Line of Contact now.

