Carey Cavanaugh suggests penalizing ceasefire violator

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former American Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Carey Cavanaugh believes that the United States should take measures to prevent new clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Carey Cavanaugh, now working as Professor of Diplomacy and Conflict Resolution at University of Kentucky, made that statement in a comprehensive article published on the Council of Foreign Relations website.
Carey Cavanaugh observed that the United States, Russia, and France used diplomacy to halt the violence in April 2016, but “have been unable to revitalize the peace process”.
The retired diplomat reminded that since 2006, Azerbaijan spent over USD 22 billion on armaments.
Carey Cavanaugh noted that while detectable signs of escalating tensions could include Azerbaijani preparations in anticipation of offensive operations, “Armenian threats to strike Azerbaijan’s energy sector would require less visible preparation”.
The former OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair addressed several suggestions to the US administration.
In particular, he stated that the United States could promote a UN Security Council resolution condemning any major military action in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Photo: REUTERS
“A secondary option, if known, would be to name the instigator. Working with partners, the United States would penalize the party that initiates any major escalation - through public condemnation and potentially by withdrawing economic assistance or using sanctions,” Carey Cavanaugh wrote.
In conclusion of the article, the former diplomat stressed that the Trump administration should pay attention to the NK issue and “act quickly to promote preventive measures to help avoid violence, deter military action, and engender support for this conflict’s peaceful resolution”.
Carey Cavanaugh worked as Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group in 1999-2001. He is one of the main authors of the Key West Peace Talks in 2001. In 2011, Carey Cavanaugh recalled details of those negotiations in the interview to Mediamax.
