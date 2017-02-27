Carey Cavanaugh suggests penalizing ceasefire violator

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former American Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Carey Cavanaugh believes that the United States should take measures to prevent new clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Carey Cavanaugh, now working as Professor of Diplomacy and Conflict Resolution at University of Kentucky, made that statement in a comprehensive article published on the Council of Foreign Relations website.



Carey Cavanaugh observed that the United States, Russia, and France used diplomacy to halt the violence in April 2016, but “have been unable to revitalize the peace process”.



The retired diplomat reminded that since 2006, Azerbaijan spent over USD 22 billion on armaments.



Carey Cavanaugh noted that while detectable signs of escalating tensions could include Azerbaijani preparations in anticipation of offensive operations, “Armenian threats to strike Azerbaijan’s energy sector would require less visible preparation”.



The former OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair addressed several suggestions to the US administration.



In particular, he stated that the United States could promote a UN Security Council resolution condemning any major military action in Nagorno-Karabakh.

