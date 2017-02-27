Ceasefire is violated for 85 times

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of February 26 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for more than 85 times along the entire length of NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

About 1150 shots were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.



Most intensive violations were registered in the Eastern, Northeastern and Northern directions. Azerbaijan applied 60 and 82 mm mortar launchers in the mentioned directions, releasing respectively 9 and 27 shells.



During the day and on the night of February 25 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime, applying 122mm D-30 howitzer and 85-mm divisional gun D-44. 113 shells were released in the direction of the Armenian positions: 36 from guns and 77 from mortars.



Azerbaijani Armed Forces applied guns (18 shells) in the direction of Talish as well.