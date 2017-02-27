Azerbaijan breaches terms of bodies’ removal from neutral zone

Yerevan /Mediamax/. NKR Defense Army informed that Azerbaijan breached the terms of removal of their casualties from the neutral zone on NKR-Azerbaijan border, so the bodies still remain in the zone.

The Defense Army reminded that on February 25, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-office mediated an agreement between the parties. According to the reached agreement, removal of the bodies of Azerbaijani soldiers from the neutral zone was supposed to take place on February 26, with participation of the representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross.



“Removal of Azerbaijani soldiers’ bodies was not realized because Azerbaijan breached the terms of the agreement reached upon the negotiations beforehand,” the Defense Army stated.



They also noted that Azerbaijani Defense Ministry published today the list of casualties of the attack on Armenian positions in Artsakh on February 25, claiming that “Artsakh hindered the process of removal by pushing new demands”.



It is worth reminding that Azerbaijani Armed Forces attempted a diversion on February 25 and were thrown back, leaving behind bodies of 5 casualties in the neutral zone.