We don’t want war, Armenian President says in Brussels

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said today, "Armenia sees no alternative for the peaceful settlement and contrary to Azerbaijan, doesn’t want the region to fall into the nightmare of war again.”

Serzh Sargsyan made that statement at the meeting with President of the European People’s Party (EPP) Joseph Daul in Brussels.



Serzh Sargsyan introduced the Armenian side’s approaches to the settlement of the conflict, the situation on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact, and information regarding regular violations of ceasefire, provocations and escalation of the situation committed by Azerbaijan.



Armenian President reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to joint efforts with the OSCE Minsk Group, aimed to achieve the exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict, which Serzh Sargsyan believes to be the stance of the international community as well.



The parties also touched on the perspective of development of Armenia-European Union relations, the ongoing reforms in Armenia, and preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections in April.



Serzh Sargsyan stressed the great role in the EU-Armenia relations that EPP plays as one of the most influential political powers of Europe.



President of Armenia also expressed his gratitude to EPP President for the invitation to the EPP Congress in Malta in late March.