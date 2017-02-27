Azerbaijani casualties are removed from the neutral zone

Yerevan /Mediamax/. At around 17:00 today, removal of the bodies of Azerbaijani combatants from the neutral zone was completed with participation of representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross and field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-office.

NKR Defense Army informed that the process was realized as a result of additional agreements between the parties, mediated by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-office.



“Removal was implemented in accordance with the agreement reached on February 25, that is, in the format that Artsakh side insisted upon from the beginning,” stressed the Defense Army.



It is worth reminding that Azerbaijan left behind bodies of 5 casualties in the neutral zone after a thwarted diversion attempt on February 25.