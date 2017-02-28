NATO Secretary General: There is no military solution to NK issue

Yerevan/Mediamax/. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that there was no military solution to NK conflict.

NATO Secretary General said this at the joint news conference with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on February 27, Brussels.



“We discussed Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. I am concerned about the continuing violence along the Line of Contact. It is important to avoid escalation, because there is no military solution to this conflict. We encourage both Armenia and Azerbaijan to return to the negotiating table and work toward a peaceful resolution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. NATO fully supports the Minsk Group Process to that end,” NATO Secretary General said.



Jens Stoltenberg remarked that cooperation between NATO and Armenia was “in both our interest”. He thanked Armenia for the consistent support to peacekeeping missions in Afghanistan and Kosovo.



“Armenian troops help bring stability to those countries, and we are very grateful for your contributions, which help make the Euro-Atlantic area safer and more secure,” Jens Stoltenberg said.



NATO Secretary General informed that Armenia and NATO were developing a new Individual Partnership Action Plan, tailored to Armenia’s needs and requirements. Jens Stoltenberg observed the opportunities to cooperate more closely on interoperability, defense reform and defense education.









