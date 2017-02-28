NK conflict is an “active” one, says Armenian President

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan remarked that the NK conflict is an "active” one.

Armenian President made that statement at the joint press conference with NATO Secretary General on February 27 in Brussels.



“We touched upon the most explosive security challenge of our region – the recent developments on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. In this context I attached great importance to the support of the NATO and Mr. Stoltenberg personally to the mediation efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs aimed at the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.



The April war, followed by continuous regular shootings with the use of heavy artillery demonstrate that this conflict is an “active” one and today more than ever it is essential that the international community unite around a civilized settlement by supporting the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs countries towards the peaceful settlement,” Serzh Sargsyan said.



The President observed that the Armenia-NATO relations have a quite broad agenda based on clearly understood common interests and needs.



“This year marks the 25th anniversary of Armenia’s cooperation with the North Atlantic Alliance. It was a quarter of a century ago, in 1992, when the newly-independent Armenia joined the North Atlantic Cooperation Council, laying the foundation for establishing partnership relations with the NATO. And today I am glad to emphasize that during that quarter of a century our partnership has grown and has been completed with new content, thus becoming one of the components of Armenia’s multilayer security system.



We acknowledged that four Armenia-NATO Individual Partnership Action Plans have been successfully implemented and currently the fifth plan for 2017-2019 is in the stage of approval. I invited Mr. Secretary General to visit Armenia, which will provide a very good opportunity to sum up what have been done over these 25 years and to outline our future activities,” Serzh Sargsyan said.



“Armenia continues its important contribution to the collective efforts aimed at establishing international peace and stability, thereby turning from a security consumer into a security provider. I am also proud that our servicemen are assessed as well prepared, disciplined and responsible participants of these missions,” stated President of Armenia.