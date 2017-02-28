Ceasefire is violated for 120 times

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of February 27 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for more than 120 times along the entire length of Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

About 2200 shots were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.



Most intensive violations were registered in the Eastern and Northern directions. Azerbaijani Armed Forces applied 60 and 82 mm mortar launchers in the mentioned directions, releasing 15 shells on the Armenian positions.