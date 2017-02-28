Experts consider Artsakh war renewal unlikely

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Political experts from Armenia and Russia believe it unlikely for large-scale military operations to renew on the NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact in the next few months.

“After the April war we face a new reality and we understand fully that we should rely on our own military power,” Director of Regional Studies Center Richard Giragosian told the press.



According to the expert, Azerbaijan will continue making diversion attempts, but no major clashes will occur.



“With these actions Azerbaijan is trying to justify completely failing the peaceful settlement process,” Richard Giragosian said.



Head of Analytical Centre on Globalization and Regional Cooperation Stepan Grigoryan noted that now more than ever the Minsk Group Co-Chairs should make addressed statements.



“Only in that case the parties will be more willing to refrain from ceasefire violations,” Stepan Grigoryan said.



Working Group Coordinator at the Central Asia and Caucasus Regional Research Center, political expert Alexander Skakov believes that “there are many keys to the conflict solution, which the sides are holding in their hands”.



According to him, in the context of difficult geopolitical developments the NK issue is of little importance to the Co-Chairs now, so intensification of efforts aimed at peacefull settlement are not to be expected.



“It’s different for Russia, as Moscow has special relations with both Yerevan and Baku. Nevertheless, Russia also has little care for the NK conflict now,” the Russian expert said.



