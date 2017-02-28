UN urges to begin substantive negotiations on NK issue

Yerevan /Mediamax/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged all sides of the conflict to immediately resume substantive negotiations on peaceful settlement of NK issue.

According to UN official web page, this was stated by Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric.



“The Secretary-General underlines his full support for the ongoing efforts of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Personal Representative of OSCE Chairman-in-Office to reduce the current dangerous level of tensions and to prevent further escalation,” he said.



Stéphane Dujarric informed that Antonio Guterres called on all sides to refrain from any action that would undermine the ceasefire agreement.



According to Stéphane Dujarric, UN is concerned about recent reports of clashes along the Line of Contact and Nagorno-Karabakh.