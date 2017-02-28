Serzh Sargsyan: Promising negotiations don’t happen under shelling

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan stated that “promising negotiations cannot happen under shelling”.

President Sargsyan made that remark during his speech at Carnegie Europe headquarters in Brussels.



“Both Artsakh and Armenia are fundamentally against use of force and stand for the peaceful settlement of the conflict through negotiations. Azerbaijan’s new attempts at military adventurism can have unpredictable outcome for Azerbaijan itself. As the warrantor of Nagorno-Karabakh’s security, Armenia frequently stated its readiness to respond to any attempt of violence in corresponding measure,” Armenian President said.



According to Serzh Sargsyan, Baku is using the NK conflict to distract the Azeri society from the country’s domestic problems.



“For that purpose Baku claimed recently that the NK issue is their “domestic issue”. France, Russia and the United States have worked as mediators in the NK conflict for many years in the internationally agreed format of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. The Azerbaijani leadership probably had a nightmare and concluded from it that the three largest players of the international community left all their important issues and focused on solving the “domestic problem” of Azerbaijan,” Serzh Sargsyan said.



Armenian President stressed that despite continuous threats from Azerbaijan, Artsakh makes gradually more confident steps towards a strong democracy.



“I can see many renowned experts among the persons present. If there is an alternative mechanism of governance, self-governance for unrecognized states, I will appreciate you naming it. It’s difficult to explain to our Arsakh partners why Kosovo, not a UN member, can cooperate with the OSCE/ODIHR and thus form institutes of governance, and they cannot.



Although Armenia hasn’t recognized the independence of Kosovo, we are a part of that process through the payments to the OSCE budget. I am certain that the international community should begin to notice the democratic processes in Nagorno-Karabakh regardless of the status of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic,” Serzh Sargsyan said.