Artsakh calls for “targeted response” from Kasprzyk

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The NKR Presidential press service informed that during the meeting, the parties paid special attention to the border penetration attempt made by the Azerbaijani subversion unit on February 25. Bako Sahakyan qualified it as a provocative policy aimed at undermining peace and stability in the region.



Within this context Artsakh President highlighted the need for targeted and tough response by the international community, considering it an important component in containing the destructive policy waged by Azerbaijan.







