Azerbaijan applies anti-tank guided missile

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On February 28 at 15:40 Artsakh Time Azerbaijan applied SPIKE anti-tank guided missile in the Southeastern direction of NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact (Martuni).
“Azerbaijan deliberately escalates the situation on Line of Contact, which is fraught with unpredictable consequences,” NKR Defense Army stated.
NKR Defense Army did not register losses due to the missile use.
“NKR Ministry of Defense states that it is ready for any development of the situation, while the full responsibility for the further escalations on Line of Contact will be put on military and political leadership of Azerbaijan,” the message reads.
