Armenian President discusses NK issue with EU leaders

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan discussed the NK issue with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, and President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani.

During the meetings on February 28 in Brussels, Armenian President introduced the latest developments and concerns in the NK issue settlement.



At the meeting with Jean-Claude Juncker, Serzh Sargsyan shares his appreciation for the EU’s composed position regarding the NK conflict settlement, which is in keeping with the efforts and statements of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.



During the meeting with Federica Mogherini, Armenian President remarked that Azerbaijan’s refusal to realize the agreements reached upon at the Vienna and St. Petersburg summits puts in doubt years of work of the international community, aimed at peaceful settlement, and the settlement itself.



At the meeting with Antonio Tajani, Serzh Sargsyan expressed his high appreciation for the efforts of those members of the European Parliament, who personally visited Artsakh and know for a fact what Artsakh people want.



Serzh Sargsyan qualified as reprehensible Azerbaijan’s announcement of investigation on those MPs, and shared his concerns over that decision.