Azerbaijan intensifies ceasefire violations last night

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The situation remained tense on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact throughout the day and on the night of February 28.

Especially intensive violations of the ceasefire regime were registered during the night. Azernaijan applied firearms and guns of various calibers, releasing over 1100 shots in the direction of Armenian positions. On the Southeastern direction (Martuni) Azerbaijani Armed Forces used mortar launchers of different calibers and D-44 howitzer, as well as TR-107 multiple launch rocket system (5 shells).



The Armenian side didn’t suffer casualties from the ceasefire violations.



Artsakh Defense Army counteracted to suppress the rival’s activities.



As of this moment, the situation on the front line is calm.