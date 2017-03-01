Azerbaijan does not lead OSCE mission to its frontlines

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between the Armed Forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the direction of the Askeran region, near the settlement of Shykhlyar.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh informs that the monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule. No violation of the ceasefire regime was registered.



However, the Azerbaijani side did not lead the OSCE mission to its front-line positions.