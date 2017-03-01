460 views

Armenian diplomats visit Artsakh


Photo: NKR Presidential press service


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received representatives of the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s Central Apparatus and diplomatic missions, headed by Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian.

NKR Presidential press service informed that the parties tounched upon foreign policy of the two Armenian states, the NK conflict settlement and regional processes.

Bako Sahakyan noted with satisfaction that such meetings had become traditional, highlighting their significance from the viewpoint of deepening cooperation between Armenia and NKR in foreign policy.

A group of diplomats of Armenian Foreign Ministry were handed NKR state awards for significant contribution to recognition of Artsakh Republic independence.

