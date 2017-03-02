Azerbaijan is loosing negotiations, says Nalbandian

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian remarked that Azerbaijan is loosing negotiations on the NK issue.

While speaking to the press in Stepanakert, Minister Nalbandian stated that as the reason for Azerbaijan’s military assaults.



“That means Azerbaijan is loosing the negotiations, and the Azerbaijani leadership have cornered themselves. Statements of the Co-Chairs with the international mandate and those of Azerbaijan contradict one another. Azerbaijan has driven itself into a corner in the negotiations and tries to apply force, thinking they could succeed in that manner. But our soldiers prove that to be a fruitless illusion,” Nalbandian said.