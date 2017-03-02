Azerbaijan is loosing negotiations, says Nalbandian

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian remarked that Azerbaijan is loosing negotiations on the NK issue.
While speaking to the press in Stepanakert, Minister Nalbandian stated that as the reason for Azerbaijan’s military assaults.
“That means Azerbaijan is loosing the negotiations, and the Azerbaijani leadership have cornered themselves. Statements of the Co-Chairs with the international mandate and those of Azerbaijan contradict one another. Azerbaijan has driven itself into a corner in the negotiations and tries to apply force, thinking they could succeed in that manner. But our soldiers prove that to be a fruitless illusion,” Nalbandian said.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.