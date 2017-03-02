673 views

Azerbaijan is loosing negotiations, says Nalbandian


Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian
Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian

Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian remarked that Azerbaijan is loosing negotiations on the NK issue.

While speaking to the press in Stepanakert, Minister Nalbandian stated that as the reason for Azerbaijan’s military assaults.

“That means Azerbaijan is loosing the negotiations, and the Azerbaijani leadership have cornered themselves. Statements of the Co-Chairs with the international mandate and those of Azerbaijan contradict one another. Azerbaijan has driven itself into a corner in the negotiations and tries to apply force, thinking they could succeed in that manner. But our soldiers prove that to be a fruitless illusion,” Nalbandian said.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Politics | March 2, 2017 17:38
U.S. will watch situation outside of polling stations too, says Ambassador

Society | March 2, 2017 15:20
Henrikh Mkhitaryan joins initiative for disabled Armenian soldiers

Nagorno Karabakh | March 2, 2017 13:42
Artsakh Defense Army denies Azerbaijani claims
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017