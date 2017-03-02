51 shells are released on Armenian positions

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of March 1 Azerbaijan violated the creasefire regime for more than 100 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.
About 1200 shots were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.
Azerbaijani Armed Forces applied TR-107 type missile installations, 60 and 82 mm mortar launchers, hand-held anti-tank, AGS-17 and under-barrel grenade launchers in the Eastern and Northeastern and Southeastern directions, releasing total 51 shells.
Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army returned the fire.
