Karen Mirzoyan: The unrecognized, but free minister

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Artsakh Republic Karen Mirzoyan said that the NK conflict ought to be ended by a referendum.

He made that remark to EUObserver, speaking about peculiarities of holding a diplomatic position in an unrecognized state.



“It is not easy to represent the unrecognised Republic of Artsakh, but the stakes could not be higher: extinction,” Minister Mirzoyan said.



Karen Mirzoyan told that he often keeps quiet about meetings with European colleagues in private conference rooms in order not to embarrass his interlocutors.



Nevertheless, he believes that being the foreign minister of a non-recognised country is “more enjoyable”.



“I’m not bound by norms of diplomatic protocol. I’m more free,” he said.



“The fact I represent a small nation on the outskirts of Europe that was able to survive against all the odds, was able to win the war and build a democratic state, gives me strength and creativity,” Karen Mirzoyan added.



According to him, the distance between a minister and a citizen is very small in Artsakh.



“You’re foreign minister for a few hours a day, but when your work ends and you walk in the street, you’re an ordinary citizen,” he noted.



Artsakh Foreign Minister said that Europe’s “soft power” could reduce the risk of escalation. He invited EU diplomats to visit Artsakh.



“There must be no black holes on the map of Europe … Europe must be present here in visible form,” Karen Mirzoyan observed. “It’s the border of Europe, the place where Europe begins. We have a common culture and history. People in Stepanakert might have a darker skin colour and hair colour than other Europeans, but they dream of the same future.”





