Armenia is ready to use all capabilities of its military, says President

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said, "If Azerbaijan proceeds with the same attitude and escalates the situation to a war, we won’t hesitate for a second before using all capabilities of our military to ensure security of the Artsakh people.”

The President paid a visit to Armenian Foreign Ministry on the occasion of the Diplomat’s Day on March 2 and held a meeting with representatives from the Central Apparatus and Armenian Ambassadors serving abroad.



“Yerevan and Stepanakert don’t want a war, while Baku has been giving speeches about war on the highest levels for a long time, increasing tension on the Line of Contact, and heroizing soldiers whose so-called “feats” are in fact war crimes. Today the main deterrent of large-scale war in the region is the Armenian soldier, who stands tall and understands clearly what he’s fighting for and what issues he’s solving,” Serzh Sargsyan said.