The situation on Line of Contact remains tense

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The situation on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact remained tense during the day and on the night of March 2.

Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for about 145 times along the whole length of NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact, applying mortars, grenade launchers and large-caliber guns. More than 2000 shots were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.



Most intensive violations were registered in the Eastern and Northeastern directions of Line of Contact. Azerbaijani Armed forces applied 60 and 82 mm mortar launchers and grenade launcher of different caliber in the mentioned directions, releasing 111 shells.



Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army suppressed Azerbaijan’s activity by returning the fire.