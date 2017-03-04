U.S. to continue support NK settlement, Tillerson says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that his country will continue actively supporting the peaceful settlement of the NK conflict.

Armenian MFA informed that the American official made that statement during the phone conversation with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian on March 3.



Edward Nalbandian shared his confidence that relations between Armenia and USA and their current high-level partnership will acquire a new pace thanks to joint efforts.



Rex Tillerson stressed that the United States attaches importance to strong relations between the two countries and is ready to continue working together on their development.



Nalbandian and Tillerson also discussed regional and global issues.



In particular, the U.S. Secretary of State expressed his gratitude for Armenia’s significant contribution to international peacekeeping missions. Rex Tillerson shared his high appreciation for the fact that Armenia admitted tens of thousands of refugees from Syria.



Edward Nalbandian and Rex Tillerson exchanged ideas about the efforts undertaken to advance the process of peaceful settlement of the NK conflict. Edward Nalbandian introduced the latest development on the Line of Contact to his interlocutor, stressing the necessity of implementation of the agreements reached upon at the Vienna and St. Petersburg summits in 2016.