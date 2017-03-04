166 views

Situation is relatively calm on Line of Contact


Photo: PAN Photo


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The situation on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact has been relatively calm throught the day and on the night of March 3.

Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for more than 40 times, releasing around 380 shots from firearms of various calibers in the direction of Armenian positions.

Azerbaijan Armed Forces also applied D-44 howitzer and 60mm mortar launcher on the Eastern direction of the front line, firing 9 shells.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | March 4, 2017 10:41
Situation is relatively calm on Line of Contact

Army and Police | March 4, 2017 08:51
Armenian peacekeepers’ training center to be renovated with U.S. support

Nagorno Karabakh | March 4, 2017 08:42
U.S. to continue support NK settlement, Tillerson says
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017