Situation is relatively calm on Line of Contact

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The situation on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact has been relatively calm throught the day and on the night of March 3.

Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for more than 40 times, releasing around 380 shots from firearms of various calibers in the direction of Armenian positions.



Azerbaijan Armed Forces also applied D-44 howitzer and 60mm mortar launcher on the Eastern direction of the front line, firing 9 shells.