Azerbaijan violates ceasefire for 55 times


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime on the Line of Contact with Artsakh for more than 55 times throughout the day and on the night of March 5, using firearms of different calibers.

Around 1000 shots were released in the direction of Armenian positions.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces also applied 60mm mortar launcher and underbarrel grenade launcher on the Northeastern direction, firing 2 shells.

Throughout the day and on the night of March 4, Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire 55 times, releasing over 600 shots from firearms of various calibers in the direction of Armenian positions. Azerbaijani Armed Forces also used 60mm and 82mm mortar launcher, firing 5 shells on the Eastern direction.

