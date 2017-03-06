Lavrov and Mammadyarov to hold talks in Moscow

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov will hold negotiations in Moscow today.
TASS reports with reference to Russian MFA that the ministers will discuss current state and perspectives of bilateral cooperation and key aspects of the regional and global agenda, including the NK conflict settlement.
“Russia has performed as the key mediator in the NK conflict settlement for over two decades now, also as the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair. Given the geographic closeness and common history of our nations, settlement of that conflict is a matter of utmost importance to us. Support for the parties in the NK settlement is among priorities in Russia’s foreign policy,” the Russian MFA stressed.
