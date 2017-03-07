Azerbaijan commits 50 ceasefire violations

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Throughout the day and on the night of March 6, Azerbaijan committed 50 violations of the ceasefire regime on the Line of Contact with Artsakh, using firearms of various calibers.
Azerbaijani Armed Forces released over 1100 shots in the direction of Armenian positions.
Vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army refrained from counteracting.
