OSCE mediators to visit Baku, later Yerevan and Stepanakert

Yerevan/Mediamax/. This week OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs will visit Azerbaijan, and later Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

Mediamax received this information from French Co-Chair of the Minsk Group, Stephane Visconti.



“President Sargsyan will land in Paris in a few hours in the framework of his 3-days official visit in France. I confirm that Armenia is definitely scheduled (with an extension to NK), this time not immediately consecutively to Azerbaijan simply because of logistics/agenda strong constraints,” Stephane Visconti said, stressing that the visit to Armenia is also scheduled for March.



According to French Co-Chair, the dates will be announced by the Armenian authorities.



