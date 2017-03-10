Situation is relatively calm on Line of Contact

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Throughout the day and on the night of March 8, the situation on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact was relatively calm.

Throughout the day and on the night of March 7, Azerbaijani Armed Forces committed over 40 ceasefire violations, firing around 500 shots in the direction of Armenian positions.