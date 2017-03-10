1055 views

Situation is relatively calm on Line of Contact


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Throughout the day and on the night of March 8, the situation on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact was relatively calm.

Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for around 40 times, releasing over 450 shots from firearms of various calibers in the direction of Armenian positions.

Throughout the day and on the night of March 7, Azerbaijani Armed Forces committed over 40 ceasefire violations, firing around 500 shots in the direction of Armenian positions.

