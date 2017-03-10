French President reminds about Madrid Principles

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of France Francois Hollande said that Madrid Principles imply conditions for the settlement of NK issue.

Armenian presidential press service reports that French President said this on March 8 in his toast at the official dinner in honor of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan.



“We have to continue our efforts for the settlement of NK issue to build a peaceful and safe future. Nothing is worse than status quo. The sides have negotiated for more than 23 years without any certain result. The solution seemed near sometimes. I invited you and your Azerbaijani counterpart to Paris in October of 2014. We achieved some success, especially regarding the deplorable destiny of those disappeared during the clashes; nevertheless we were not able to move further. Thus, continuous negotiations have no alternative, since we all agree that there is no military solution to NK conflict.



Together with the U.S. and Russia, France permenantly puts its mediating efforts to solve the issue. The conditions for the solution of NK issue are evident: Madrid Principles, based on exclusion of force, respect towards the territorial integrity of the states and right for self-determination” Francois Hollande said.



Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan said in his toast:



“Our goal is peace. Weapon force has never brought positive outcomes for anyone, while peace prevails only when there is an understanding of the necessity for respectful and reasonable compromises. It is evident that peace does not imply exclusion of contradictions, it is about regulating them through peaceful means”.