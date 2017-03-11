Azerbaijan violates ceasefire for 30 times

Yerevan/Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of March 10 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for 30 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact, releasing 100 shots from fire weapons of different caliber in the direction of the Armenian positions.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces applied mounted anti-tank grenade launcher (3 shells) and 82 mm mortar launcher (1 shell) in the Eastern direction.



Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army mostly refrained from returning fire.