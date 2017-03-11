Yerevan blames Turkey in blocking NK peace talks

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said that Turkey aimed at blocking possible progress in NK negotiations process.

Commenting on the latest statement by President of Turkey for Armenian Public TV, Shavarsh Kocharyan said:



“Turkey’s provocative statements have toughened Azerbaijan’s destructive policy on the settlement of NK issue for years now, which hinders possible progress in the negotiations process.



It is evident that the settlement of NK issue is not in Turkey’s interests, as sustainable peace in the region will significantly reduce Baku’s dependence on Ankara”.