Ceasefire is violated for 55 times

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of March 12 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for 55 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact, applying fire weapons of different caliber.

More than 550 shots were released in the direction of the Armenian positions. Azerbaijani Armed Forces applied mounted anti-tank grenade launcher (1 shell) in the Southern direction.



During the day and on the night of March 11 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for 40 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact, applying fire weapons of different caliber. About 500 shots were released in the direction of the Armenian positions. Azerbaijani Armed Forces applied 60 mm mortar launcher (2 shells) in the Eastern and Northeastern directions.