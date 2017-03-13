561 views

Ceasefire is violated for 55 times


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of March 12 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for 55 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact, applying fire weapons of different caliber.

More than 550 shots were released in the direction of the Armenian positions. Azerbaijani Armed Forces applied mounted anti-tank grenade launcher (1 shell) in the Southern direction.

During the day and on the night of March 11 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for 40 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact, applying fire weapons of different caliber. About 500 shots were released in the direction of the Armenian positions. Azerbaijani Armed Forces applied 60 mm mortar launcher (2 shells) in the Eastern and Northeastern directions.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Region | March 13, 2017 17:40
Turkey sells Azerbaijan an anti-UAV system

Politics | March 13, 2017 16:14
U.S. Ambassador urges Armenian citizens to resist vote buying attempts

Society | March 13, 2017 14:39
James Appathurai congratulates NATO Information Centre in Armenia on 10th anniversary
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017