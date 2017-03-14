Ceasefire is violated for 55 times

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of March 13 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for 55 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact, applying fire weapons of different caliber.

More than 630 shots were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.



Azerbaijani Armed Forces applied 82 mm mortar launcher (2 shells) in the Sothern direction of Line of Contact.



Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army mostly refrained from returning fire.