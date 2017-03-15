421 views

1900 shots are released in the direction of Armenian positions


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan/Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of March 14 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for about 55 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

More than 1900 shots from fire weapons of different caliber were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.

