OSCE registers no violations on Line of Contact

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan in the direction of the Martakert region, to the north-west of Talish settlement.
According to NKR MFA, the monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule, and no violation of the cease-fire regime was registered.
