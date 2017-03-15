548 views

OSCE registers no violations on Line of Contact


Photo: www.dsnews.ua


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan in the direction of the Martakert region, to the north-west of Talish settlement.

According to NKR MFA, the monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule, and no violation of the cease-fire regime was registered.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | March 15, 2017 16:46
Serzh Sargsyan and Vladimir Putin meet in Moscow

Nagorno Karabakh | March 15, 2017 13:18
OSCE registers no violations on Line of Contact

Nagorno Karabakh | March 15, 2017 09:28
1900 shots are released in the direction of Armenian positions
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017