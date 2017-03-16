Azerbaijan violates ceasefire for 40 times

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Throughout the day and on the night of March 15, Azerbaijan committed 40 ceasefire violations on the Line of Contact with Artsakh, applying firearms of various calibers.
Azerbaijani Armed Forces made over 550 shots in the direction of Armenian positions.
Vanguard units of Artsakh Defense Army mostly refrained from counteracting.
