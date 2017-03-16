579 views

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire for 40 times


Photo: Mediamax


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Throughout the day and on the night of March 15, Azerbaijan committed 40 ceasefire violations on the Line of Contact with Artsakh, applying firearms of various calibers.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces made over 550 shots in the direction of Armenian positions.

Vanguard units of Artsakh Defense Army mostly refrained from counteracting.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | March 16, 2017 16:30
Artsakh states its position on ECHR’s decisions in CoE

Nagorno Karabakh | March 16, 2017 16:30
Artsakh states its position on ECHR’s decisions in CoE

Foreign Policy | March 16, 2017 15:02
Lavrov: Armenia doesn’t need to fear Russian-Turkish rapprochement
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017