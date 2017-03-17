Azerbaijan violates ceasefire for 35 times

Yerevan/Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of March 16 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for more than 35 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.
About 450 shots from fire weapons of different caliber were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.--
