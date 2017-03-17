Azerbaijan might take extreme measures, says Artsakh FM

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Artsakh Republic Karen Mirzoyan stated that Baku’s April aggression cast a doubt on the prospects of peaceful settlement.

Karen Mirzoyan made that statement in the end of his working visit to Greece, while delivering a speech at “Stability and Security in the Caucasus: Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh” event in Athens.



“Azerbaijani actions, aimed at the consistent escalation of the situation, especially in the recent period, and its full unwillingness to achieve a peaceful and lasting settlement of the conflict prove that Azerbaijan for advancing its political interests is ready to resort to extreme measures, right up to launching military operations, and that is exactly what happened in April 2016,” Karen Mirzoyan said.



Head of NKR MFA stressed that in current situation, the priority is to create conditions for the resumption of full-fledged negotiations, in particular, the full restoration of the ceasefire provided for by the 1994 and 1995 agreements, as well as the immediate implementation of the agreements reached in Vienna on May 16, 2016 and in St. Petersburg on June 20, 2016.



“The democratic development of the statehood of Artsakh is an irreversible process, a vivid evidence of which is the adoption of the new Constitution on February 20, 2017. Regardless of the challenges we face, the Republic of Artsakh will not deviate from its democratic path and will continue the struggle for the recognition of its self-determination by the international community,” Karen Mirzoyan stated.