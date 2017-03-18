416 views

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire for 38 times


Photo: PAN Photo


Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of March 17 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for 38 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

More then 250 shots from fire weapons of different caliber were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.

