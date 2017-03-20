626 views

Situation on Line of Contact is calm


Photo: PAN Photo


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Throughout the day and on the night of March 19, the situation on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact remained calm.

Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for over 25 times, releasing more than 140 shots from firearms of various calibers in the direction of Armenian positions.

Comments

