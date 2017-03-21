230 views

Ceasefire is violated for 40 times


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of March 20 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for 40 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

More than 300 shots from fire weapons of different caliber were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.

Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army mostly refrained from returning fire.

