Azerbaijan violates ceasefire for 35 times

Yerevan/Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of March 21 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for 35 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

More than 400 shots were released in the direction of the Armenian positions from fire weapons of different caliber, including sniper rifles.



Azerbaijani Armed Forces most actively applied sniper rifles in the Eastern and Northeastern directions, releasing 31 shots.



Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army returned fire only in case of strict necessity.