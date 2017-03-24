550 views

Ceasefire is violated for 40 times


Photo: PAN Photo


Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of March 23 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for about 40 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

More than 350 shots from fire weapons of different caliber were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.

