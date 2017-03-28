Mediators introduce Nalbandian to Baku meetings

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian received today the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov, Stephane Visconti and Richard Hoagland, as well as Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.
Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that Co-Chairs introduced Edward Nalbandian to the meetings, which took place in Baku.
Steps for accelerating the settlement of NK issue were discussed at the meetings. The sides also streed the necessity of implementing the agreements, reached at the summits in Vienna and St. Petersburg.
