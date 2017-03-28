It is high time to restart negotitions, U.S. mediator says

Yerevan/Mediamax/. U.S. Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Richard Hoagland said today in Yerevan that the process of settlement of NK issue has slowed down, and it is high time today to return to the negotiations table.



“There is a number of reasonable projects on the negotiations table currently, which the sides should negotiate and finds solutions,” U.S. Co-Chair told journalists.



According to Richard Hoagland, the Co-Chairs urged the sides both in Baku on March 11 and today in Yerevan to commemorate the first anniversary of April war with renewal of negotiations.



“The Foreign Ministers of both countries should return to the negotiations table and discuss the issue seriously, laying the foundation for the meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents,” he said.



“Finding a win-win solution is real, and starting negotiations is the best way to do that. This will eliminate the possibility of renewed war,” U.S. Co-Chair said.



Richard Hoagland noted that the Co-Chairs consistently tried to keep balance in their statements. “We are very well aware of the developments in the region, but we need to show sensibility in our statements,” he explained.



Touching upon the steps, directed at implementation of the agreements, reached in St. Petersburg and Vienna in 2016, the U.S. Co-Chair said that they still attached “special importance” to those agreements.



“We should create conditions for both Presidents to return to the negotiations table and discuss the matter,” the mediator said.



