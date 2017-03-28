807 views

Ceasefire is violated for 30 times


Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of March 27 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for 30 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

More than 400 shots were released in the direction of the Armenian positions from fire weapons of different caliber, including sniper rifles.

Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army returned fire only in case of necessity.

